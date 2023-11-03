End Zone Scores for Thursday, Nov. 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores from around the South Plains.
Amarillo 61 Monterey 28
Tascosa 56 Coronado 34
Roosevelt 36 Littlefield 6
Klondike 56 Wilson 0
Silverton 1 Hedley 0 forfeit
Borden County 50 Grady 0
Argyle Liberty 49 Trinity Christian 7
Plains 24 Smyer 22
Seagraves 32 Morton 8
Hart 75 Cotton Center 25
Meadow 71 Wellman-Union 53
Valley 52 Vernon Northside 6
Nazareth 55 Wildorado 6
