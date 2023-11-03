Healthwise Expo 2024
End Zone Scores for Thursday, Nov. 2

By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores from around the South Plains.

Amarillo 61 Monterey 28

Tascosa 56 Coronado 34

Roosevelt 36 Littlefield 6

Klondike 56 Wilson 0

Silverton 1 Hedley 0 forfeit

Borden County 50 Grady 0

Argyle Liberty 49 Trinity Christian 7

Plains 24 Smyer 22

Seagraves 32 Morton 8

Hart 75 Cotton Center 25

Meadow 71 Wellman-Union 53

Valley 52 Vernon Northside 6

Nazareth 55 Wildorado 6

