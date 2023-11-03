Friday morning top stories: City verifies marijuana petition, council to vote on proposal
Marijuana petition verified
- The Lubbock City Council will vote on a proposal to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana for adults
- If the council rejects the ordinance, it will likely go to voters in May
- Read more here: City verifies petition for Freedom Act Lubbock, which would ‘reduce enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses’
Texas Tech beats TCU
- The victory ended TCU’s winning streak at the Jones
- The Red Raiders need two more wins to become bowl eligible
- Read more here: Red Raiders outlast TCU 35-28
Final day of early voting
- So far, more than 13,000 voters have cast their ballots in Lubbock County
- Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7
- Find voting information and a sample ballot at https://www.votelubbock.org/
IDF surrounds Gaza City
- Israeli forces are tightening their circle around Gaza City as they continue working to destroy Hamas
- Meanwhile, the House approved a military aid package for Israel, while also demanding spending cuts at the IRS
- Read more here: Blinken presses for pause in Gaza fighting on visit to Israel amid fears war could widen
