Friday morning top stories: City verifies marijuana petition, council to vote on proposal

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Marijuana petition verified

Texas Tech beats TCU

  • The victory ended TCU’s winning streak at the Jones
  • The Red Raiders need two more wins to become bowl eligible
  • Read more here: Red Raiders outlast TCU 35-28

Final day of early voting

  • So far, more than 13,000 voters have cast their ballots in Lubbock County
  • Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7
  • Find voting information and a sample ballot at https://www.votelubbock.org/

IDF surrounds Gaza City

