KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Leeah

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Leeah, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

Leeah is smart, sweet and outgoing. She does well with other dogs and people. She also loves to go on long walks or runs. Leeah is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sable.

