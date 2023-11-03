Lubbock Christian University created a new way for prospective students to visit campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University opened its doors to prospective students from all over Texas today to preview campus and connect with faculty members. This year, LCU created a new way for prospective students to visit campus, an intimate experience you may not see at bigger universities.

“It’s hard to just look at a picture online and read the description of the profession and stuff, its good to one on one meet all the people” high school senior and participant Philip Henderson said.

LCU started Big Blue Visit Days to offer prospective students a look into the campus and what LCU has to offer.

“We are a different kind of university than some universities, because of our size and because were faith based were highly relational” Vice President of Enrollment Management Jody Reding said.

The students get to make connections with faculty and decide if LCU is the place they want to call home for the next four years.

“We want them to see that this is a community that walks with them and well help them be successful on their path,” Reding said.

Henderson is from college station and rather than taking the normal route of Texas A&M, he has a personal connection to LCU.

“This is my biggest option right now for sure. I’ve had three siblings go through here so I’ve got a lot of push to go here,” Henderson said.

Adeline Carlyle, another high school senior attending big blue visit day, says LCU is her first choice because it brings a sense of home.

“LCU is a little more ‘homey’ almost because my high school is very small. When the professors are easy to talk to it makes you feel more at home and more excited to join a college like this,” Carlyle said.

LCU has three more Big Blue Visit Days on the calendar during the 2023-24 year: Nov. 3, Feb. 16, 2024, and April 12, 2024, and several more Chap Preview Days coming up, the next is on Nov. 20.

For more information on Big Blue Visit Days, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.