Pius Vokes hits 1,000-yard rushing mark as Amarillo High clinches third seed in district

Sandies RB Pius Vokes scores one of two touchdowns on the night in Amarillo High's big win.
Sandies RB Pius Vokes scores one of two touchdowns on the night in Amarillo High's big win.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies took down Lubbock Monterey on Thursday night to clinch the third seed in District 2-5A.

Amarillo High dominated to start the game, taking a sizable first half lead thanks to early touchdowns from Jett Lopez and Rylan Leathers.

Senior running back Pius Vokes also shined in the win, rushing for over 150 yards and surpassing 1000 rushing yards for the season and 2000 for his career.

Senior quarterback Will Flaming finished with over 200 yards passing to go along with two touchdowns through the air and another on the ground.

The Sandies will head down to El Paso for the opening round of the playoffs. They’ll face the loser of the district championship game between Del Valle and Bel Air. The winner will claim the top seed and play Tascosa, as the Rebels clinched a playoff berth tonight with their win over Coronado.

