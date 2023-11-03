Healthwise Expo 2024
Red Raiders outlast TCU 35-28

Red Raiders beat TCU 35-28 for their first home win over the Horned Frogs in 10 years.
Red Raiders beat TCU 35-28 for their first home win over the Horned Frogs in 10 years.
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Back from injury, Behren Morton was 28-36 for 282 yards and 282 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Red Raiders beat TCU 35-28 for their first home win over the Horned Frogs in 10 years.

Tahj Brooks had 31 carries for 148 yards and one touchdown. He surpasses 1000 yards rushing this season. The first Red Raider to do that since DeAndre Washington in 2015.

Tech moves to 4-5 overall. They will visit Kansas next Saturday.

