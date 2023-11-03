Spring-like warmth to continue into next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock was 80 degrees on the 3rd of November! Friday’s high was 11 degrees above normal, but not close to the record of 88 on this day in 2005.

The spring-like warmth will continue through the weekend and into the middle of next week. However, temps will head down, and rain chances will increase late next week.

Lubbock was 80 degrees on the 3rd of November! Friday’s high was 11 degrees above normal, but not close to the record of 88 on this day in 2005. (KCBD Graphic)

For this weekend, you can expect 70s in Lubbock with most of the South Plains ranging from the low 70s north to upper 70s in the southern communities over the weekend.

With plenty of sunshine and southerly winds temps will climb to the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday before cooling begins on Wednesday.

Lubbock was 80 degrees on the 3rd of November! Friday’s high was 11 degrees above normal, but not close to the record of 88 on this day in 2005. (KCBD Graphic)

The next chance for rain will come late next week, along with much cooler temperatures by Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.