Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

A student is fatally shot outside a high school in Indianapolis

FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis...
FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A student died Friday after being shot in a parking lot outside his Indianapolis high school, authorities said.

The teenage student was shot shortly before 1 p.m. outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooter was another teenager who is not a student at the school, Lt. Shane Foley said.

The student was walking home when he was shot, KIPP Indy Public Schools said in a statement.

IMPD North District Commander Matt Thomas told reporters near the shooting scene that he was “frustrated.”

“This is absolutely unacceptable. It’s unacceptable that in the community, we’ve had conversations about youth violence all week, and this is how our week ends,” Thomas said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a statement saying the “shooting of an Indianapolis teen is another example of the horrific combination of access to firearms and a failure of conflict resolution. No young person should have to worry about gun violence, let alone near a school.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Rios' family said he had just started working at a Lubbock game room when a stranger...
KCBD Investigates Discounting Danger: Lubbock father shot and killed in front of wife and sister
Shooting near the 1900 block of 41st Street
Police searching for shooting suspect near 41st Street
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said a white Chevy Silverado truck – equipped with red and...
Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle
Derek Kimbrough
Lubbock man pleads guilty to deadly stabbing at Bentwood Apartments
2023 Texas Rangers World Series Champions
Texas Rangers sideline reporter Emily Jones recaps journey from Texas Tech to World Series win

Latest News

Police activity in front of preshool near Nellis and Owens
Toddler shoots self at preschool with gun dropped by fleeing teen suspect
Prospective students visiting Lubbock Christian University for Big Blue visit days
Lubbock Christian University created a new way for prospective students to visit campus
This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and Carrie Underwood hope to add to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame electricity
Opening day of horse racing for Zia Park's 19th season.
Zia Park in Hobbs kicks off horse racing season
Zia Park in Hobbs kicks off horse racing season