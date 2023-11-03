VA donates over $15.9 million toward veterans cemetery in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., announced that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has awarded the Texas General Land Office (GLO) and the Texas Veterans Land Board (VLB) $15,902,647 for the establishment of West Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Lubbock.

This vital funding will provide West Texas Veterans with a new cemetery complete with 510 pre-positioned crypts, 600 columbaria niches, 1,000 in-ground cremated remains plots, an administrative building, a maintenance facility, roads, a memorial walk, a scattering garden and all associated landscaping and irrigation.

The VLB will contribute an another $638,400 to complete the cemetery’s loop road, add an additional 2,000 in-ground cremated remains plots, and motorized gates at the entryway.

Construction is expected to last 22 months and conclude in late summer 2025.

The West Texas State Veterans Cemetery will serve more than 21,000 Veterans and their eligible family members. It will be the fifth Texas State Veterans Cemetery built and run by the VLB, under the GLO.

