Warming Trend Continues

By Collin Mertz
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’re continuing to warm over the next few days, including a bump in temps today.

High Temps Today
High Temps Today(KCBD)

We’re expecting a range of upper 70s and low 80s, with Lubbock getting to about 77 today. Mostly sunny, with breezes picking up in the afternoon. Tonight, we drop to the upper 30s and 40s, with no freezing expected.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Over several days we’ll see those high temps continue to increase, up to around 79 or 80 for the weekend, and mid 80s Monday and Tuesday before a slight downturn to the low 80s Wednesday, and a dramatic drop to the upper 60s for Thursday thanks to an overnight front.

