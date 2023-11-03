West Texas State Veterans Cemetery granted $15.9 million, set to break ground in two weeks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thanks to a new grant, the West Texas State Veterans Cemetery here in Lubbock now has the funds to break ground. On Friday, the Department of Veteran Affairs awarded $15.9 million to establish a State Veteran Cemetery. Benny Guerrero with the Veteran Advisory Committee says this facility has been a long time coming for West Texas Veterans.

“The City of Lubbock originally applied for the veteran’s cemetery for it to be a national cemetery,” Guerrero said.

That process started nearly 20years ago. Guerrero says although Lubbock doesn’t qualify for a national veterans cemetery. The Lubbock VA and state leader didn’t give up.

“Steve Massengale, County Judge Curtis Parrish, Senator Charles Perry, Dustin Burrows, and Carl Tepper carried that for us at the state level and finally got it through,” Guerrero said.

The grant will go towards the construction of the new facility, including a memorial walk and landscaping. The cemetery will serve more than 21,000 West Texas veterans. - something Guerrero says is vital for rural communities.

“Rural areas are where most of the veterans come from, and when they came home they realized maybe there wasn’t a veterans clinic that could support their needs and maybe when they pass on there wasn’t a veterans cemetery,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero says the effort that was put forth by city leaders goes to show how valued veterans and their families are here in Lubbock.

“The city of Lubbock is probably one of the most patriotic, military family places to live and call home not because of what they say but because of what they do,” said Guerrero.

The Texas General Land Office is set to break ground on Nov. 17th. Construction is expected to be complete by late next year.

