End Zone Scores for Friday, Nov. 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores from around the South Plains.

Frenship 41 San Angelo Central 34

New Home 56 Ropes 7

Floydada 31 Olton 25

Panhandle 62 Farwell 40

Abernathy 61 Coahoma 41

Palo Duro 41 Plainview 14

Hale Center 41 Crosbyton 32

Canadian 80 Dimmitt 7

Idalou 43 Stanton 7

Spearman 42 Tulia 0

Lockney 50 Bovina 36

Tahoka 42 Sundown 14

Seminole 56 Perryton 28

Lorenzo 49 Anton 0

Springlake-Earth 73 Kress 28

Motley County 40 Aspermont 8

Hobbs 50 Clovis 13

Sudan 27 Ralls 22

Shallowater 56 River Road 0

New Deal 29 Post 26

Lubbock-Cooper 46 Caprock 0

Muleshoe 53 Dalhart 45

Estacado 63 Lake View 0

Sweetwater 51 Snyder 38

Wichita Falls Rider 49 Lubbock High 7

Brownfield 12 Slaton 8

Denver City 43 Kermit 6

Childress 43 Friona 18

Whitharral 46 Amherst 32

Knox City 72 Spur 26

Lubbock Christian 59 Mercy Culture 13

Kingdom Prep 52 Christ The King 36

Ira 54 Hermleigh 36

Whiteface 48 O’Donnell 0

Lubbock Titans 68 Texas Wind 67

