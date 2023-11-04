End Zone Scores for Friday, Nov. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores from around the South Plains.
Frenship 41 San Angelo Central 34
New Home 56 Ropes 7
Floydada 31 Olton 25
Panhandle 62 Farwell 40
Abernathy 61 Coahoma 41
Palo Duro 41 Plainview 14
Hale Center 41 Crosbyton 32
Canadian 80 Dimmitt 7
Idalou 43 Stanton 7
Spearman 42 Tulia 0
Lockney 50 Bovina 36
Tahoka 42 Sundown 14
Seminole 56 Perryton 28
Lorenzo 49 Anton 0
Springlake-Earth 73 Kress 28
Motley County 40 Aspermont 8
Hobbs 50 Clovis 13
Sudan 27 Ralls 22
Shallowater 56 River Road 0
New Deal 29 Post 26
Lubbock-Cooper 46 Caprock 0
Muleshoe 53 Dalhart 45
Estacado 63 Lake View 0
Sweetwater 51 Snyder 38
Wichita Falls Rider 49 Lubbock High 7
Brownfield 12 Slaton 8
Denver City 43 Kermit 6
Childress 43 Friona 18
Whitharral 46 Amherst 32
Knox City 72 Spur 26
Lubbock Christian 59 Mercy Culture 13
Kingdom Prep 52 Christ The King 36
Ira 54 Hermleigh 36
Whiteface 48 O’Donnell 0
Lubbock Titans 68 Texas Wind 67
