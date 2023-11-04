Still Quite Warm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’re still in the warming trend, meaning today will be warm yet again.

Temp and Rain Forecast (KCBD)

Highs today and tomorrow in the upper 70s and low 80s before another spike to start the work week. Monday and Tuesday, we can expect temps to top out in the mid 80s. By Wednesday, a slight backing down of temps will only bring us to the low 80s as the pattern weakens ahead of the front early Thursday morning.

Front Tracker (KCBD)

Thanks to that front, we’ll be significantly cooler Thursday, in the mid 60s, and even cooler for Friday, in the upper 50s with a slim uptick in rain chances.

