Time to fall back, warmer Sunday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The time of the year has come when our clocks will need to be turned back an hour. Daylight Saving Time will end on November 5th at 2 a.m. local time.

As far as temperatures go, this afternoon will continue to be pleasant as well as this evening with temperatures lingering in the 70s and 60s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 40s with north winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Evening forecast
Evening forecast(KCBD)

Sunday will be warm with temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunny skies are expected with northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning. In the afternoon, the wind direction will shift and come from the southwest around 10 to 15 mph.

Forecast Highs Tomorrow
Forecast Highs Tomorrow(KCBD)

Sunday night will be mild with low temperatures in the upper 40s. Mostly clear skies are expected with southwest winds continuing around 10 to 15 mph.

Monday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 80s across the area and possibly even a few 90s. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday. Things begin to change Wednesday night as a cold front comes through. This front will drop high temperatures on Thursday into the 60s. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 50s. Saturday there is a chance of rain in the forecast right now, with a high in the mid-50s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

