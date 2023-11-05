1 seriously injured in single-vehicle South Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock.

Lubbock police responded to a crash at 114th Street and Akron Avenue just after 1:30 Sunday morning.

Police say the driver of a maroon SUV lost control of the vehicle and flipped over.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.

