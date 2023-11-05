1 seriously injured in single-vehicle South Lubbock crash
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock.
Lubbock police responded to a crash at 114th Street and Akron Avenue just after 1:30 Sunday morning.
Police say the driver of a maroon SUV lost control of the vehicle and flipped over.
The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to UMC with serious injuries.
This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.
