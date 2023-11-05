Healthwise Expo 2024
1 seriously injured in single-vehicle South Lubbock crash

One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock
One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock(Natalie Reyna)
By Dylan Villa
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock.

Lubbock police responded to a crash at 114th Street and Akron Avenue just after 1:30 Sunday morning.

Police say the driver of a maroon SUV lost control of the vehicle and flipped over.

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.

