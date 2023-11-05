Clovis police identify motorcycle rider killed in Saturday evening crash

CLOVIS, NM (KCBD) - Clovis police have released the name of a motorcycle rider killed in a crash around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on Wheaton Street and Madison Road.

Police say 42-year-old Shonta Hall has died after colliding with a white GMC SUV.

Police say, “The GMC came to a stop near Madison Road and the motorcycle was laying on its side in the roadway,” as they arrived.

Police say the rider had been ejected from the motorcycle onto the grass on the north side of Wheaton Street.

The driver of the SUV is cooperating with the police investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.