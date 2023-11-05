DST Has Come To An End

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Now that we’re back to standard time, sunrises should begin a little earlier as we shorten our days for winter. Still, quite un-winter-like today, with highs mostly in the low 80s with a few upper 70s.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Some clouds this morning, but mostly clear in the afternoon and evening. Winds light, but pick up a bit in the afternoon. A warm surge tacks on more heat Monday and Tuesday, putting us in the upper 80s. Wednesday, we cool slightly as the front approaches, then drop dramatically overnight as the front passes, leaving us in the upper 50s Thursday.

