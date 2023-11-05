Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

DST Has Come To An End

By Collin Mertz
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Now that we’re back to standard time, sunrises should begin a little earlier as we shorten our days for winter. Still, quite un-winter-like today, with highs mostly in the low 80s with a few upper 70s.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Some clouds this morning, but mostly clear in the afternoon and evening. Winds light, but pick up a bit in the afternoon. A warm surge tacks on more heat Monday and Tuesday, putting us in the upper 80s. Wednesday, we cool slightly as the front approaches, then drop dramatically overnight as the front passes, leaving us in the upper 50s Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Nov. 3
Clovis police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who died at a Lubbock hospital.
Clovis police identify motorcycle rider killed in Saturday evening crash
Lubbock County voting location
Cast your vote: Election Day voting locations
Front Tracker
Still Quite Warm
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
END ZONE: Bi-District Playoff Pairings for Area Teams

Latest News

KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Nov. 4
7 Day Forecast
Time to fall back, warmer Sunday
Front Tracker
Still Quite Warm
Lubbock was 80 degrees on the 3rd of November! Friday’s high was 11 degrees above normal, but...
Spring-like warmth to continue into next week