END ZONE: Bi-District Playoff Pairings for Area Teams

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 49 area teams are in the playoffs.

Bi-District Playoffs

Bi-District Playoffs

6A

Frenship at El Paso Eastwood 6 p.m. Friday

5A

EP Parkland at Lubbock Cooper 5 p.m. Thursday

4A

Estacado vs. El Paso Bowie 6 p.m. Friday in Pecos

Seminole vs Pecos 7 p.m. Thursday Ratliff Stadium in Odessa

3A

Denver City vs Dalhart 7 p.m. Thursdsy Plains Capital Park

Brownfield vs. Bushland 7 p.m. Thursday in Plainview

Shallowater vs Slaton 7 p.m. Friday at Plains Capital Park

Muleshoe vs, Lamesa 8 p.m. Friday in Littlefield

Friona vs Roosevelt 7 p.m. Friday in Tulia

Idalou vs Spearman 4 p.m. Friday at Kimbrough Memorial Stadium

Abernathy vs Childress 7 p.m. Friday in Floydada

Littlefield vs. Canadian 7 p.m. Thursday at Dick Bivins Stadium

2A

Farwell vs Olton 4 p.m. Friday in Littlefield

New Deal vs. West Texas 7 p.m. Thursday at River Road

Tahoka vs Panhandle 7:30 p.m. Friday in Canyon

Sundown vs. Stratford 7 p.m. Thursday in Canyon

New Home vs. Hale Center 4 p.m. Thursday at Plains Capital Park

Sudan vs Seagraves 7 p.m. Thursday in Slaton

Lockney vs Morton 7 p.m. Thursday in Hereford

Ralls vs Ropes 7 p.m. Thursday in Abernathy

1A

Nazareth vs Miami 8 p.m. Friday at White Deer

Springlake-Earth vs Valley 6 p.m. Friday in Petersburg

Kress vs. Knox City 7 p.m. Friday in Paducah

O’Donnell vs Buena Vista 730 p.m. Friday in Garden City

Whiteface vs Van Horn 6 p.m. Friday at Rankin

Borden County vs Ira 7 p.m. Friday in Sands

Silverton vs Amherst 8 p.m. Friday at Petersburg

Whitharral vs Groom 7 p.m. Thursday in Silverton

Balmorhea at Loop 6:30 p.m. Friday

Klondike vs Sierra Blanca TBD

Jayton vs Crowell 7 p.m. Friday in Guthrie

Benjamin at Motley County 6:30 p.m. Friday

TAPPS

Trinity Christian first round bye

Mercy Culture at Lubbock Christian 6 p.m. Friday

Azle Christian at Kingdom Prep 7:30 p.m. Friday at Trinity Christian

TAIO

Lubbock Titans vs Stephenville Faith TBD

New Mexico

Hobbs at Cleveland 8 p.m. Friday

Espanola Valley at Lovington 1 p.m. Saturday

