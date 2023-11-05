Healthwise Expo 2024
Lubbock Mustang Club teams up with SPIRIT Team for rodeo parade

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of Lubbock Mustang Club joined the SPIRIT Team for a parade in South Lubbock on Saturday morning. The parade traveled down 98th Street and south to Cook’s Garage where the PRCA rodeo is being held this week.

The South Plains Integrity Riding Team is a non-profit organization created to present flags while bringing joy and excitement to spectators at rodeos and parades across Texas. They say giving back to our community while spreading the western heritage is their passion, and they take pride in doing so in a professional and fun way.

If you would like SPIRIT to bring an exciting performance to your event, you can visit their website at southplainsintegrityridingteam.net to schedule a performance.

