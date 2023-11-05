Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech, Kansas set for 11 a.m. start in Lawrence

The Big 12 Conference announced late Saturday night that Texas Tech and Kansas will kick off at...
The Big 12 Conference announced late Saturday night that Texas Tech and Kansas will kick off at 11 a.m. next Saturday (Nov. 11) from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. Television coverage will be provided on FOX Sports 1.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Matt Dowdy
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced late Saturday night that Texas Tech and Kansas will kick off at 11 a.m. next Saturday (Nov. 11) from David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. Television coverage will be provided on FOX Sports 1.

The Red Raiders will be playing in their first 11 a.m. game of the season in what will be the 25th meeting all-time between the Red Raiders and Jayhawks. Texas Tech has come away with a victory in each of its last three meetings with Kansas as the Red Raiders lead the series at 22-2 overall, which includes a near-perfect 11-1 mark in Lawrence.

Texas Tech will face a ranked Kansas team for only the second time in series history as the Jayhawks were No. 21 in the College Football Playoff poll prior to their 28-21 victory earlier this evening at Iowa State. That win improved Kansas to 7-2 overall and 4-2 in Big 12 play.

The Red Raiders, meanwhile, are now 4-5 on the season after topping TCU, 35-28, this past Thursday night at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech needs wins in at least two of its last three games of the regular season to advance to a bowl for a third-consecutive season and the 41st time in program history.

The only game time still under the Big 12 television selection process is Texas Tech’s home finale on Nov. 18 against UCF. Television selections are generally made on a 12-day basis throughout the regular season by the Big 12′s television partners FOX and ESPN. Both networks have the option to utilize a six-day window at various times throughout the season.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Hartin presents Food for Thought
Food for Thought: Top performers on the menu 11/2
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Nov. 3
Shooting near the 1900 block of 41st Street
Police searching for shooting suspect near 41st Street
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe (30) celebrates after scoring on a single by Jonah...
Texas Rangers host Championship Parade and Ceremony today
Veteran gravesite.
VA donates over $15.9 million toward veterans cemetery in Lubbock

Latest News

TTU remembers Bob Knight's impact off the court
World record family, stray opossum recognized at Tech-TCU game
Red Raiders beat TCU 35-28 for their first home win over the Horned Frogs in 10 years.
Red Raiders outlast TCU 35-28
After falling 45-17 to Baylor a season ago in Lubbock, Texas Tech returns the favor in Waco by...
Texas Tech beats TCU 35-28 at home