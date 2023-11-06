21-year-old killed in Monday morning police shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified the suspect who was shot by police early Monday morning.

At 2:48 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance near 91st Street and Akron Avenue. According to a statement from LPD, two patrol officers arrived at the address to investigate: a one-year veteran and an 11-year-old veteran of LPD.

When they arrived, the officers found 21-year-old Noah Magallan with an unspecified “deadly weapon.”

Magallan reportedly “directed deadly force” toward the officers. The officers then fired their weapons multiple times toward Magallan.

The 21-year-old was struck; he died at the scene.

The officers involved were not injured. They have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation into the shooting continues.

LPD’s Metro Unit, LPD’s Forensic Investigations Unit and the Office of Professional Standards have taken over the investigation.

