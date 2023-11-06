Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

21-year-old killed in Monday morning police shooting

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth and Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified the suspect who was shot by police early Monday morning.

At 2:48 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance near 91st Street and Akron Avenue. According to a statement from LPD, two patrol officers arrived at the address to investigate: a one-year veteran and an 11-year-old veteran of LPD.

When they arrived, the officers found 21-year-old Noah Magallan with an unspecified “deadly weapon.”

Magallan reportedly “directed deadly force” toward the officers. The officers then fired their weapons multiple times toward Magallan.

The 21-year-old was struck; he died at the scene.

The officers involved were not injured. They have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation into the shooting continues.

LPD’s Metro Unit, LPD’s Forensic Investigations Unit and the Office of Professional Standards have taken over the investigation.

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock
1 injured in single-vehicle South Lubbock crash
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
7 Day Forecast
DST Has Come To An End
The Big 12 Conference announced late Saturday night that Texas Tech and Kansas will kick off at...
Texas Tech, Kansas set for 11 a.m. start in Lawrence

Latest News

First United Methodist Church inviting the community out for a free Thanksgiving meal
A local church is inviting the community in for a free thanksgiving meal
A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Hobbs died in a crash with a semi-truck in Gaines County over...
Hobbs motorcyclist dies in crash involving semi-truck
Lubbock County voting location
Voting locations for Lubbock County Constitutional Amendment Special Elections
Ruben makes his way to Texline where he meets a therapy dog helping students get through the...
Ruben on the Road: Therapy dog helping students get through the school year