End Zone Team of the Week: Whiteface Antelopes

After beating O’Donnell Friday 48-0, the Whiteface Antelopes improve to a school record of 10-0 to conclude the regular season.(Zach Fox, KCBD)
By Zach Fox
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD)- The Whiteface Antelopes are the End Zone Team of the Week. After beating O’Donnell Friday 48-0, the Antelopes improve to a school record of 10-0 to conclude the regular season.

Under 2nd year Head Coach Clint Linman, Whiteface is now 19-3 under his control after a 9-3 season in 2022 (first winning season since 2013). The Antelopes getting it done with only 6 seniors and scoring 57 points per game while allowing just 9 on the defensive end.

Whiteface made it to the Area Round in 2022 before falling to Rankin 70-24, the Antelopes will now embark on their 2023 journey to State as they open up with Van Horn (6-3) for Bi-District on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

