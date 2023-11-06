End Zone Team of the Week: Whiteface Antelopes

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD)- The Whiteface Antelopes are the End Zone Team of the Week. After beating O’Donnell Friday 48-0, the Antelopes improve to a school record of 10-0 to conclude the regular season.

Under 2nd year Head Coach Clint Linman, Whiteface is now 19-3 under his control after a 9-3 season in 2022 (first winning season since 2013). The Antelopes getting it done with only 6 seniors and scoring 57 points per game while allowing just 9 on the defensive end.

Whiteface made it to the Area Round in 2022 before falling to Rankin 70-24, the Antelopes will now embark on their 2023 journey to State as they open up with Van Horn (6-3) for Bi-District on Friday.

The Whiteface Antelopes are the End Zone Team of the Week



They topped O’Donnell 48-0 to win the District Title and move to 10-0.



It’s the first time Whiteface has ever won 10 games surpassing 9 win seasons in 2022, 2013, 1957 and 1956.



Photos from Buckie Dobson pic.twitter.com/figFqHhu9m — Pete Christy (@pchristy11) November 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.