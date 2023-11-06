Healthwise Expo 2024
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Selena

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Selena, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a four-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.

Selena is very calm, easy going and loves to cuddle. She also loves to play with her friends. Selena is up-to-date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Leeah.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

