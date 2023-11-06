Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Local agriculture organization asking drivers to watch out for cotton harvest traffic

Cotton module truck in Lubbock county.
Cotton module truck in Lubbock county.(KCBD, Julio Iglesias)
By Patricia Perry
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Daylight Saving Time has ended and even though it gets dark earlier that doesn’t mean the farmers head home sooner. One area agriculture organization is asking Lubbock drivers to be careful on the road and watch out for the traffic that comes with harvest season.

The CEO of Plains Cotton Growers, Kody Bessent, is asking everyone to be careful, courteous and patient on the roads. He said this traffic could be possible all day and even late at night.

“Harvest equipment will move around all day long even on to the peak of midnight and on through the rest of the nights,” Bessent said.

Bessent said chances are the next few weeks you’ll come across either a farmer moving his harvest equipment or a module truck taking the cotton to the gin.

“There is a large portion of large equipment that’s moving across portions of the county or even moving across county lines,” Bessent said.

He adds the large equipment and trucks go slower than you can.

“Keep in mind a large piece of equipment is not going to be able to go the same speed limit as a normal motor vehicle that you’ll see,” Bessent said.

Bessent is asking you to not get frustrated and make hasty decisions. He said to just give them some time.

“Sometimes people get road rage and feel like they’re in a bind or need to get somewhere in a hurry, but it’s not always the best-case scenario,” Bessent said. “So, the best thing to do is be careful and be mindful of your surroundings.”

Just like your car, he said they have blind spots, so it may be hard for them to see you.

“Producers are very cautious about how they move equipment, they’re certainly very mindful of their surroundings, but at times they also can’t have a 360-degree peripheral where they can see everything around them,” Bessent said.

He said to be careful to keep them safe and yourself because it could be bad for everyone if there’s a collision.

“Small car versus large car, or small care versus large vehicle it can cause reputable damage among either one,” Bessent said.

Harvest is currently in full swing, so now is the peak time you will see this traffic. Bessent said gins will be operating for awhile, even after harvest, so Lubbock drivers can expect to see the module trucks through the middle of December.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.
21-year-old killed in Monday morning police shooting
One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock
1 injured in single-vehicle South Lubbock crash
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
7 Day Forecast
DST Has Come To An End
The Big 12 Conference announced late Saturday night that Texas Tech and Kansas will kick off at...
Texas Tech, Kansas set for 11 a.m. start in Lawrence

Latest News

KCBD News at 6
First United Methodist Church inviting the community out for a free Thanksgiving meal
A local church is inviting the community in for a free Thanksgiving meal
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.
21-year-old killed in Monday morning police shooting
A 60-year-old motorcyclist from Hobbs died in a crash with a semi-truck in Gaines County over...
Hobbs motorcyclist dies in crash involving semi-truck