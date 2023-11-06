Local agriculture organization asking drivers to watch out for cotton harvest traffic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Daylight Saving Time has ended and even though it gets dark earlier that doesn’t mean the farmers head home sooner. One area agriculture organization is asking Lubbock drivers to be careful on the road and watch out for the traffic that comes with harvest season.

The CEO of Plains Cotton Growers, Kody Bessent, is asking everyone to be careful, courteous and patient on the roads. He said this traffic could be possible all day and even late at night.

“Harvest equipment will move around all day long even on to the peak of midnight and on through the rest of the nights,” Bessent said.

Bessent said chances are the next few weeks you’ll come across either a farmer moving his harvest equipment or a module truck taking the cotton to the gin.

“There is a large portion of large equipment that’s moving across portions of the county or even moving across county lines,” Bessent said.

He adds the large equipment and trucks go slower than you can.

“Keep in mind a large piece of equipment is not going to be able to go the same speed limit as a normal motor vehicle that you’ll see,” Bessent said.

Bessent is asking you to not get frustrated and make hasty decisions. He said to just give them some time.

“Sometimes people get road rage and feel like they’re in a bind or need to get somewhere in a hurry, but it’s not always the best-case scenario,” Bessent said. “So, the best thing to do is be careful and be mindful of your surroundings.”

Just like your car, he said they have blind spots, so it may be hard for them to see you.

“Producers are very cautious about how they move equipment, they’re certainly very mindful of their surroundings, but at times they also can’t have a 360-degree peripheral where they can see everything around them,” Bessent said.

He said to be careful to keep them safe and yourself because it could be bad for everyone if there’s a collision.

“Small car versus large car, or small care versus large vehicle it can cause reputable damage among either one,” Bessent said.

Harvest is currently in full swing, so now is the peak time you will see this traffic. Bessent said gins will be operating for awhile, even after harvest, so Lubbock drivers can expect to see the module trucks through the middle of December.

