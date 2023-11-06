A local church is inviting the community in for a free Thanksgiving meal

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you are unsure whether you will have a Thanksgiving meal this year, you can stop by the First United Methodist Church on Saturday for a traditional Thanksgiving plate. This is the 31st year First United Methodist Church is inviting community members to a Thanksgiving meal, at no charge.

Missions director at the church, Michael Spaulding said there have been some people volunteering longer than he has been alive.

“Experiencing homelessness and/or food insecurity that need a meal, and we get anyone from that to people who are just from the community and want to be a part of the event,” Spaulding said.

This year, the church is being intentional with hospitality in hopes to restore a sense of humanity and belonging to anyone who needs it.

“Our hope is that people will leave here feeling seen and heard and loved, hope they leave feeling full,” Spaulding said.

The ministry does this to give back to the community, Spaulding said, in honor of the season of giving.

“We feel like were in a position and we’ve been blessed to be a blessing to others,” Spaulding said.

Everyone is welcome to join around the table for turkey, stuffing, gravy and your favorite sides. He said Thanksgiving is about bringing people together.

“I think more than that it’s Christianity and the kingdom of God and that God is welcoming of all people,” Spaulding said.

He said the community has already provided for this feast, so it doesn’t need any more donations or volunteers.

“It really is something that draws together all areas of our church community here once a year and that really is a huge blessing,” Spaulding said.

You can get your meal starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at First United Methodist Church located at 1411 Broadway in Lubbock.

