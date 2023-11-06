Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Monday morning top stories: Person killed in South Lubbock police shooting

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Person killed in South Lubbock police shooting

One person injured in crash early Sunday morning

Texas Senate fails to pass border security

Troops move into Gaza City

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock
1 injured in single-vehicle South Lubbock crash
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
7 Day Forecast
DST Has Come To An End
The Big 12 Conference announced late Saturday night that Texas Tech and Kansas will kick off at...
Texas Tech, Kansas set for 11 a.m. start in Lawrence
Clovis police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who died at a Lubbock hospital.
Clovis police identify motorcycle rider killed in Saturday evening crash

Latest News

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.
Person killed in overnight police shooting in South Lubbock
The Wolfforth Police Department needs your help to learn more about an incident that happened...
Wolfforth police searching for white Chrysler involved in incident Friday night
1 injured in early morning crash at 114th & Akron
Wolfforth police searching for vehicle