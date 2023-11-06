Monday morning top stories: Person killed in South Lubbock police shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Person killed in South Lubbock police shooting

Investigators say officers had to use deadly force during a domestic disturbance near 91st and Akron

There is no word on what led up to the shooting

One person injured in crash early Sunday morning

Police say the driver lost control near 114th and Akron causing the SUV to rollover

The driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries

Texas Senate fails to pass border security

The Texas Senate failed to pass a border security bill before the special session ends Tuesday

House Bill 4 would make entering Texas illegally a state crime

Troops move into Gaza City

Israel is rejecting calls for a humanitarian pause in its war against Hamas

The Palestinian ministry of health says 9,700 people have died in Gaza since the war began

