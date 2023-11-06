Person killed in overnight police shooting in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.

Just before 3 a.m., officers were called to domestic disturbance near 91st and Akron.

Investigators say a suspect used “deadly force” against officers.

The officers shot and killed the suspect.

Police have not identified the suspect or released any additional information.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

