Person killed in overnight police shooting in South Lubbock
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.
Just before 3 a.m., officers were called to domestic disturbance near 91st and Akron.
Investigators say a suspect used “deadly force” against officers.
The officers shot and killed the suspect.
Police have not identified the suspect or released any additional information.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.