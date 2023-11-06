Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Record breaking warmth may continue Tuesday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday we set a new high-temperature record for today’s date in Lubbock of 88°. The previous record was 85° in 1975. This evening temperatures will linger in the 60s. Overnight lows will drop near 50°, with clear skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph.

Tuesday will be warm again with highs in the upper 80s. Sunny skies will continue throughout the day. it will be breezy with west winds around 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds will increase in the afternoon to 15 to 25 mph.

Forecast Highs
Forecast Highs(KCBD)

Tuesday night will be clear again with southwest winds around 10 mph. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be a bit cooler due to cloudy conditions. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Wednesday after midnight into the early hours of Thursday a cold front will begin to enter the area. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-50s with cloudy conditions. It will be breezy Thursday with northeast winds around 20 mph. Friday through Monday will be cloudy with highs in the 60s.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.
21-year-old killed in Monday morning police shooting
One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock
1 injured in single-vehicle South Lubbock crash
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
7 Day Forecast
DST Has Come To An End
The Big 12 Conference announced late Saturday night that Texas Tech and Kansas will kick off at...
Texas Tech, Kansas set for 11 a.m. start in Lawrence

Latest News

I expect near-record to record high temperatures the next several afternoons, ahead of a strong...
South Plains Record Warmth
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Monday, Nov. 6
Daybreak Today Weather - Monday, Nov. 6
KCBD Weather at 10 for Sunday, Nov. 5