Record breaking warmth may continue Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday we set a new high-temperature record for today’s date in Lubbock of 88°. The previous record was 85° in 1975. This evening temperatures will linger in the 60s. Overnight lows will drop near 50°, with clear skies. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph.

Tuesday will be warm again with highs in the upper 80s. Sunny skies will continue throughout the day. it will be breezy with west winds around 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds will increase in the afternoon to 15 to 25 mph.

Forecast Highs (KCBD)

Tuesday night will be clear again with southwest winds around 10 mph. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be a bit cooler due to cloudy conditions. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Wednesday after midnight into the early hours of Thursday a cold front will begin to enter the area. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-50s with cloudy conditions. It will be breezy Thursday with northeast winds around 20 mph. Friday through Monday will be cloudy with highs in the 60s.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

