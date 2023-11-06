South Plains Record Warmth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I expect near-record to record high temperatures the next several afternoons. Which will be followed by our next cold front. A strong cold front.

My forecast high for Lubbock today is 87°. The record for the date, November 6, is 85° set in 1975.

Contributing factors are a sunny sky, a breezy westerly wind, and the influence of persistent high pressure.

I expect near-record to record high temperatures the next several afternoons, ahead of a strong cold front. (KCBD First Alert)

My forecast for tomorrow is 89°, which would tie Lubbock’s November 7 record set in 1916. In addition to very warm Tuesday, Election Day, also will be sunny and breezy.

We will take one more shot at a record high on Wednesday. My forecast is 87°. The November 8 record is 88° (in 2005). The afternoon will be partly cloudy and slightly breezy.

A strong cold front will move through the viewing area Wednesday evening or night. Much cooler air will follow on a brisk northerly wind. Cloud cover, too, will follow.

Nights and mornings will be colder following a strong cold front late Wednesday. (KCBD First Alert)

A drop of 30 degrees in the high temperature is likely from Wednesday to Thursday. Plus, there will be a breeze adding a bit of a chill, as will the overcast sky. That cloud cover is likely to produce at least light rain.

Light wintry showers may mix in late Thursday night into early Friday morning over the northwestern KCBD - FOX34 viewing area, where temperatures will fall to around freezing. Elsewhere above-freezing temperatures are anticipated.

Following a strong cold front, light rain is likely in the South Plains area Thursday. (KCBD First Alert)

Dry weather is expected late Friday through the weekend. Low temperatures will dip into the 30s Friday and and 40s this weekend. I expect highs in the 50s Friday and 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.