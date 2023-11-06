Healthwise Expo 2024
Texas Tech soccer selected as No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Red Raiders await their destination in the NCAA Tournament.
The Red Raiders await their destination in the NCAA Tournament.(KCBD, Zach Fox)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders were selected as a No. 2 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders won the Big 12 Conference regular season title. Tech will host Florida Gulf Coast in the first round at 6 p.m. on Friday at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

The Red Raiders could potentially host as many as three rounds before the tournament moves to Cary, North Carolina for the remainder of the postseason.

Texas won the automatic bid after winning the Big 12 Tournament title, which included a win over the Red Raiders. BYU was named the overall No. 1 seed in the top-right quadrant.

