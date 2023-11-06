Very warm Monday, Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures will be in the upper 40s Sunday night. Partly cloudy conditions will clear up after midnight. Our southwest winds will be around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday will be warm, some may even consider the temperatures hot. High temperatures in the upper 80s are expected here in Lubbock and possibly a few 90s across the area. Sunny skies will continue with west winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Forecast highs tomorrow (KCBD)

Monday night will be clear with overnight lows near 50°. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph.

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday with highs in the upper 80s again. Wednesday will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid-80s. There is a slight chance of rain on Wednesday night. There is a chance of rain on Thursday and a cold front will enter the area. Highs on Thursday will be chilly, in the upper 50s. Friday through next Sunday will bring highs in the 60s.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

