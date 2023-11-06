Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Wolfforth police searching for white Chrysler involved in incident Friday night

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The Wolfforth Police Department needs your help to learn more about an incident that happened Friday night.

Officers say an incident involving the white car in this photo happened near Allen Court and North Second Street around 11 p.m.

They suspect four males were in this 2014 White Chrysler 200. It was last seen driving down FM 179.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Wolfforth Police Department. You can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock
1 injured in single-vehicle South Lubbock crash
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Clovis police are investigating a fatal shooting of a man who died at a Lubbock hospital.
Clovis police identify motorcycle rider killed in Saturday evening crash
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Nov. 3
The Big 12 Conference announced late Saturday night that Texas Tech and Kansas will kick off at...
Texas Tech, Kansas set for 11 a.m. start in Lawrence

Latest News

1 injured in early morning crash at 114th & Akron
Wolfforth police searching for vehicle
Coach Dean Weese remembered at Memorial Service
Proposition 1, cotton market, Lockney mini-bull riding in this week’s ag headlines