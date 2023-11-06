Wolfforth police searching for white Chrysler involved in incident Friday night

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The Wolfforth Police Department needs your help to learn more about an incident that happened Friday night.

Officers say an incident involving the white car in this photo happened near Allen Court and North Second Street around 11 p.m.

They suspect four males were in this 2014 White Chrysler 200. It was last seen driving down FM 179.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Wolfforth Police Department. You can remain anonymous.

