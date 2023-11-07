Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

16-year-old in critical condition after crashing motorcycle into cow, deputies say

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNWEST, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A teenage boy in Arizona is in critical condition after he crashed his motorcycle into a cow, officials said.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Monday night to an area in Sunwest – about 90 miles west of Phoenix – for a motorcycle crash.

When they arrived, deputies found a 16-year-old motorcyclist who had struck a cow.

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what happened to the cow.

Further information was not available. The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.
21-year-old killed in Monday morning police shooting
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Tyson has confirmed that The United Family division was not affected by this recall, as their...
United Supermarkets in Texas & New Mexico not affected by Tyson chicken nugget recall
The Wolfforth Police Department needs your help to learn more about an incident that happened...
Wolfforth police searching for white Chrysler involved in incident Friday night
I expect near-record to record high temperatures the next several afternoons, ahead of a strong...
South Plains Record Warmth

Latest News

95-year-old UH Gateway Cafe head cashier, Eloise Luzader, plans to retire November 30.
Beloved 95-year-old cashier is ready to retire after nearly 3 decades
It's one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in childhood and often continues...
Millions of US adults have ADHD, and some may not even know
Duane "Keffe D" Davis arrives in Clark County District Court Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las...
Ex-gang leader gets June date for Vegas murder trial stemming from 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur
People hold signs urging a vote for a constitutional amendment seeking to protect abortion...
It’s Election Day. What you need to know
KCBD News at Noon