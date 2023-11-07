2 arrested after police chase ends near Slaton Highway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended near Slaton Highway and East Loop 289.

DPS says the chase started in Garza County just before 9 a.m. Troopers were called to assist Slaton police.

Injuries are unknown at this time. The details leading up to the pursuit have not yet been released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.