2 arrested after police chase ends near Slaton Highway

Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended...
Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended near Slaton Highway and East Loop 289.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended near Slaton Highway and East Loop 289.

DPS says the chase started in Garza County just before 9 a.m. Troopers were called to assist Slaton police.

Injuries are unknown at this time. The details leading up to the pursuit have not yet been released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

