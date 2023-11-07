Healthwise Expo 2024
2023 South Plains Honor Flight telethon November 9 on KCBD

By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2023 Texas South Plains Honor Flight Telethon on KCBD will be held on Thursday, Nov. 9 ahead of Veterans Day.

The telethon starts during Daybreak Today and will last all day.

Please call 855-367-6430 to make your pledge.

Aside from calling to donate, you can also text Honor1 to 53555 or visit the Texas South Plains Honor Flight website.

The Texas South Plains Honor Flight takes area veterans to Washington, DC on an all-expense paid trip to see the monuments, memorials, and museums built in honor of their service and sacrifice. The next flight is scheduled for June 1-3.

A single flight is estimated to cost around $250,000.

Aside from monetary donations, the Honor Flight organization is always looking for volunteers to help with various events and flight planning.

To donate, be a volunteer or sign up to go on the trip as a guardian or veteran, you can visit the Texas South Plains Honor Flight website.

All veterans are welcome to apply. Veterans of older age are prioritized.

