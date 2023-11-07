Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Central Texas resident wins top prize of $1 million in Texas scratch off

Million Dollar Loteria.
Million Dollar Loteria.(Texas Lottery)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas resident has claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.

The ticket was purchased at the Bellmead Grocery Mart at 1902 Old Dallas Road in Bellmead.

The winner elected to remain anonymous.

This was the fourth of 10 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock County voting location
Click for updated voting numbers for special election
Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended...
2 arrested after police chase ends near Slaton Highway
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.
21-year-old killed in Monday morning police shooting
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Scattered rain showers are likely at times in the South Plains area Thursday. This is a...
Record Warmth Before Strong Cold Front

Latest News

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook much of West Texas early Wednesday morning.
5.3M earthquake in Permian Basin
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: New Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s office passes
Lubbock voters approve new Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office
Two Men and a Truck is collecting donations to give to Lubbock veterans through VetStar.
Moving company hosting donation campaign to support Lubbock veterans
Moving company hosting donation campaign to support Lubbock veterans