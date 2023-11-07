Healthwise Expo 2024
East Texas man pleads guilty to multiple Jan. 6 felonies

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Ryan Nichols entered a Washington D.C. federal court alongside his wife and mother Tuesday.

He left in handcuffs after pleading guilty to multiple felony crimes.

Nichols pleaded guilty to assaulting or impeding an officer, as well as obstructing an official proceeding. Combined, the two charges carry a maximum sentence of 28 years in prison.

“This has been a difficult road for Ryan Nichols, who was less than perfect on January 6th,” said Joseph McBride, attorney for Nichols. “Today was about acceptance and responsibility for his actions on that day.”

Nichols is a Marine Corps veteran who started a search and rescue non-profit after leaving the service.

He read a statement in court taking responsibility for his actions and saying he betrayed what matters most in life.

Nichols was captured on video speaking into a bull horn and encouraging others at the Capitol to grab weapons, saying it was “not a peaceful protest.”

Nichols helped a crowd push toward the Capitol and hit multiple officers with pepper spray. After the attack on the Capitol, Nichols posted a social media video saying he “stands for violence” and talked about starting a revolution.

Federal Judge Royce Lamberth said he expects sentencing in more than 90 days.

