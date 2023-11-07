Lubbock remains a young community in median age population: LEDA shares update on city’s economy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock economy continues to grow, thanks to a young generation of workers That’s what the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance told local government leaders and business owners today.

As the Lubbock population continues to grow, so does the economy. President and CEO of Lubbock Economic Development Alliance John Osborne says what sets Lubbock apart is what he believes is a stellar workforce.

“One of the best aspects of the information that came out today was how we continue to remain a very young community. Our median age is only about 31 and a half years old. Whereas Texas and the United States are actually getting old faster,” Osborne said.

Osborne says that can be attributed to the higher education that is available here in the Hub City. He says graduates from Texas Tech, LCU, and South Plains College are gaining skills and staying put to start their careers.

“We have been investing in the type of assets that our young generation wants to have in their community and that’s a positive thing for us for growth,” Osborne said.

That investment from LEDA includes time and money into the revitalization of downtown Lubbock and creating startup opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs. However, Osborne says that hasn’t slowed Lubbock’s established businesses from growing as well.

“Our existing companies are still able to grow because so many of these graduates need good-paying jobs, and thankfully we have good businesses that are going to need that as well,” he said.

With roughly 15,000 graduates coming out of Lubbock each year, the city’s workforce will continue to grow with the population.

“A lot of these big national firms that are now looking at Lubbock and growing here that presents a huge change to our trajectory,” Osborne said.

LEDA is predicting that Lubbock’s population will be at half a million by 2060. Osborne says the Alliance will remain focused om preparing the future workforce for economic growth.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.