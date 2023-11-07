Monahans local celebrates 75 years working at local bank

Healthwise Expo 2024
November 4, 1948 was Clara Edwards’s first day of work at the First State Bank of Monahans. On...
November 4, 1948 was Clara Edwards’s first day of work at the First State Bank of Monahans. On Monday, she walked in to celebrate her 75th year in banking.(Jensen Young - CBS7)
By Jensen Young
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - Working for 75 years is already a long time, but how about spending 75 years at the same job? That’s the milestone one Monahans local surpasses Monday.

Clara has had many roles since starting as a secretary, but now she is the first face you see when you walk into what is now called City Bank.

At this point, everyone who walks in knows who she is and she is happy to be a part of the Monahans community.

When City Bank took over in 2019, Clara’s seven decades of work came as a shock.

City Bank told NASDAQ about Clara and her work, and they put her face and a message on their board at Times Square in New York City.

The bank also presented her with a $7,500 bonus for the big shopping spree she’s always wanted.

Clara has also been very involved in the community outside of the bank.

She helped bring softball to Monahans in 1967. Since then she’s coached and started the high school girls’ softball program.

She also volunteers at the Senior Citizens Center and has coached the Special Olympics team.

Clara is known as a person who loves her work and the people she has around her.

While a lot has changed in the 75 years that she’s worked at the bank, her smile and love for the community has remained unchanged.

