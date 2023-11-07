Monahans local celebrates 75 years working at local bank

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - Working for 75 years is already a long time, but how about spending 75 years at the same job? That’s the milestone one Monahans local surpasses Monday.

Clara has had many roles since starting as a secretary, but now she is the first face you see when you walk into what is now called City Bank.

At this point, everyone who walks in knows who she is and she is happy to be a part of the Monahans community.

Oh, I just love it… I just love Monahans and I think they’ve been good to me and I’ve enjoyed it all.

When City Bank took over in 2019, Clara’s seven decades of work came as a shock.

Seriously, you have an employee that has been here that long with one bank as it’s changed names, changed ownership, but she’s been a constant here at the bank and it’s been exciting to have that kind of loyalty.

City Bank told NASDAQ about Clara and her work, and they put her face and a message on their board at Times Square in New York City.

The bank also presented her with a $7,500 bonus for the big shopping spree she’s always wanted.

Clara has also been very involved in the community outside of the bank.

She helped bring softball to Monahans in 1967. Since then she’s coached and started the high school girls’ softball program.

They let me take off for softball… I took off a lot for softball and the Meals on Wheels and stuff like that.

She also volunteers at the Senior Citizens Center and has coached the Special Olympics team.

Clara is known as a person who loves her work and the people she has around her.

Of course, I’m 95 years old and I need to retire, but they’ve kept me– they let me stay for 75 years and I will say that I’ve enjoyed it.

While a lot has changed in the 75 years that she’s worked at the bank, her smile and love for the community has remained unchanged.

