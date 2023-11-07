Noon Notebook: 8th Annual Veterans Parade of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday, November 11, 2023 is Veterans Day and Purple Hearts of Lubbock & Los Hermanos Familia is honoring Veterans by hosting the 8th Annual Veterans Parade of Lubbock. The parade starts at 10 a.m.; set up is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.. The parade will start in the East parking lot of First Baptist Church, down Historic Broadway to the Civic Center. This event recognizes and showcases Veterans and programs and groups in the community that advocate for Veterans.

