Record Warmth Before Strong Cold Front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Record warmth, as forecast, enveloped the South Plains and surrounding areas yesterday. The weather pattern responsible, continues today and tomorrow.

Lubbock yesterday hit a record 87°. The previous record was 85° in 1975. Childress peaked at 91°, breaking the previous record 87° set in 1945. The National Weather Service in Lubbock reports the warmest November temperatures on record are 90°F at Lubbock and 93°F at Childress.

Near-record to record high temperatures are in the pipe for today and tomorrow. My forecast high for Lubbock today is 88°. The record for the date, November 7, is 89° set in 1916. We will take one more shot at a record high on Wednesday. Before a strong cold front flips our temperatures.

More near-record to record warmth before a strong cold front sweeps through West Texas. Rather dramatic change on the way. (KCBD First Alert)

Otherwise, today sunny and breezy. Tomorrow mostly sunny and breezy. Both days weather conditions will create an elevated wildfire danger. Both are NO BURN DAYS.

The strong cold front will move through the viewing area Wednesday evening.

Much cooler air will follow on a brisk northerly wind. It’s possible Thursday afternoon temperatures may be up to 40 degrees colder than Wednesday. The wind will make it feel even colder. Be ready to dress for it.

Scattered rain showers are likely at times in the South Plains area Thursday. This is a snapshot of just one moment. (KCBD First Alert)

Cloud cover, too, will follow the front. Rain showers are likely in our area Thursday and Thursday night. A few showers may linger into early Friday. As temperatures drop Thursday night, a light wintry mix may fall over the northwestern KCBD - FOX34 viewing area, where temperatures will fall to around freezing. Elsewhere above-freezing temperatures are anticipated.

At this time, no wintry accumulation is anticipated. Watch for updates.

Dry weather is in store late Friday through the weekend. Low temperatures will dip into the 30s Friday and this weekend. Temperatures will peak in the 50s Friday and 60s Saturday and Sunday.

