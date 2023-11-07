Red Raider develops packable kayak, earning award from Texas Tech for innovation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider Adam Mulsow now has $20,000 more to help grow his startup company and get more people out on the water. The Texas Tech alumnus developed a collapsible, lightweight kayak that packs down to the size of a tent.

Mulsow’s startup, ‘Pontos,’ won one of the Presidents’ Innovative Startup awards, getting $20,000 to take the business farther.

Seven years ago, Mulsow was walking alongside a Lubbock lake when the idea for a more convenient and portable kayak popped into his head. A few years later, it became his passion project.

“Kind of making these in the garage at home. Did that for, you know, a few years and eventually had something that really felt like this is really cool. I enjoy taking this out,” Mulsow said. “If I’m going to go out paddling now, I’ll take this instead of my kayak. And so, maybe other people would be interested in this.”

He and his wife, Amanda, set up an LLC and started to pursue this as a business. The packable kayak is made out of a carbon fiber frame and waterproof fabric. It weighs seven pounds and packs down to the size of a small tent.

“A way to just get out and enjoy the, you know, even the small lakes that we have here in Lubbock, just with a little less preparation than you would need with a full kayak,” he said.

Mulsow says even beginners can take the Pontos kayak from its collapsed form, to ready to take on the lake in 10 minutes or less.

“If we can make it more accessible to more people, where this can fit on a shelf in an apartment, this can go in your garage. You can keep it in the trunk of your car, you don’t need expensive equipment to transport it, you know? Make it where a lot more people can get involved in kayaking,” Mulsow said.

Mulsow took the idea to Texas Tech’s Innovation Hub at Research Park. He won the iLaunch Competition, also known as the university’s own ‘Shark Tank.’

Most recently, ‘Pontos’ won the Presidents’ Innovative startup award in October.

“This 20,000 dollars is going to be really important in part of our production. So, actually taking this, producing it so that we have product we can stock and sell to people. It’s going to get us a long ways towards that,” Mulsow said.

His big dream is to be a large part of the kayak market.

“Hopefully not only take a large part of the existing kayak market, but it will introduce a lot of new people to kayaking. So, get more people out on the water,” he said.

Right now, ‘Pontos’ is finalizing production. Mulsow expects kayaks will be live for sale early next year, at about $600.

To stay updated on ‘Pontos’ launch, follow ‘Pontos Outdoor,’ on Facebook and Instagram. You can also learn more at www.pontosoutdoor.com.

