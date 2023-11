Texas Panhandle football playoff matchups, locations, and times for bi-district round

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Below are the matchups schedules for the bi-district round for high school football teams in the Texas Panhandle.

Class 5A Division I

Tascosa vs El Paso Del Valle | Friday, Nov. 10, 7:00pm | Conquest Stadium - El Paso, TX

Amarillo High vs El Paso Bel Air | Friday, Nov. 10, 7:00pm | Highlander Stadium - El Paso, TX

Class 5A Division II

Palo Duro vs Canutillo | Friday, Nov. 10, 3:00 pm | Eagle Stadium - El Paso, TX

Class 4A Division I

Springtown vs Hereford | Friday, Nov. 10, 7:00pm | Tiger Stadium - Snyder, TX

Randall vs Burkburnett | Friday, Nov. 10, 7:00pm | Fair Park - Childress, TX

Canyon vs Wichita Falls | Thursday, Nov. 9, 7:00pm | Fair Park - Childress, TX

Dumas vs Decatur | Thursday, Nov. 9, 7:00pm | Tiger Stadium - Snyder, TX

Class 4A Division II

Borger vs Monahans | Thursday, Nov. 9, 7:00pm | Frenship HS - Wolfforth, TX

West Plains vs Clint | Thursday, Nov. 9, 7:00pm | Seminole HS - Seminole, TX

Perryton vs Ft. Stockton | Friday, Nov. 10, 7:00pm | Pirate Stadium (Lubbock-Cooper HS) - Lubbock, TX

Class 3A Division I

Dalhart vs Denver City | Thursday, Nov. 9, 8:00pm | Lowrey Field - Lubbock, TX

Bushland vs Brownfield | Thursday, Nov. 9, 7:00pm | Greg Sherwood Memorial Stadium - Plainview, TX

Class 3A Division II

Roosevelt vs Friona | Friday, Nov. 10, 7:00pm | Younger Field - Tulia, TX

Childress vs Abernathy | Friday, Nov. 10, 7:00pm | Floydada HS - Floydada, TX

Littlefield vs Canadian | Thursday, Nov. 9, 7:00pm | Dick Bivins Stadium - Amarillo, TX

Idalou vs Spearman | Friday, Nov. 10, 4:00pm | Happy Bank Stadium - Canyon, TX

Class 2A Division I

Stratford vs Sundown | Thursday, Nov. 10, 7:00pm | Happy Bank Stadium - Canyon, TX

New Deal vs West Texas | Thursday, Nov. 9, 7:00pm | River Road HS - Amarillo, TX

Farwell vs Olton | Friday, Nov. 10, 4:00pm | Littlefield, TX

Panhandle vs Tahoka | Friday, Nov. 10, 7:30pm | Happy State Bank Stadium - Canyon, TX

Class 2A Division II

Gruver vs Shamrock | Friday, Nov 10, 7:00pm | Bulldog Stadium - Borger, TX

Clarendon vs Boys Ranch | Friday, Nov 10, 7:00pm | Dick Bivins Stadium - Amarillo, TX

Wellington vs Vega | Thursday, Nov. 9, 6:00pm | Harvester Field - Pampa, TX

Sunray vs Wheeler | Friday, Nov 10, 7:00pm | Ranger Field - Perryton, TX

Class 1A Division I

Miami vs Nazareth | Friday, Nov. 10, 8:00pm | Buck Stadium - White Deer, TX

Springlake Earth vs Valley | Friday, Nov. 10, 6:00pm | Buffalo Stadium - Petersburg, TX

Kress vs Knox City | Friday, Nov. 10, 7:00pm | Dragon Stadium - Paducah, TX

Happy vs Follett | Friday, Nov. 10, 6:00pm | Buck Stadium - White Deer, TX

Class 1A Division II

Silverton v Amherst | Friday, Nov. 10, 8:00pm | Buffalo Stadium - Petersburg, TX

Groom v Whitharral | Thursday, Nov. 9, 7:00 pm | Payne Field - Silverton, TX

New Mexico Playoffs

Texico v Santa Rosa | Saturday, Nov. 11, 1:00 pm | Texico, NM

Clayton v Melrose | Saturday, Nov. 11, 1:00 pm | Melrose, NM

Portales v Barnanillo | Friday, Nov. 10, 7:00pm | Greyhound Stadium - Portales, TX

Oklahoma Playoffs

Pond-Creek @ Turpin | Friday, Nov. 10, 7:00pm | Turpin, OK

Hooker v. Mangum | Friday, Nov. 10, 7:00 pm | Hooker, OK

Tyrone @ Ryan | Friday, Nov. 10, 7:00 pm | Ryan, OK

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.