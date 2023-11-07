Healthwise Expo 2024
Tuesday morning top stories: Voting begins in Texas constitutional amendments election

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Election day in Texas

  • Voters here in Lubbock will be able to decide whether to take on $35 million worth of debt to build a new Medical Examiner’s Office
  • As well as vote on 14 amendments to the Texas Constitution
  • Find polling locations and sample ballot here: https://www.votelubbock.org/

Man ‘directed deadly force’ at officers

  • Police say a domestic disturbance led them to 91st and Akron early Monday morning where they found 21-year-old Noah Magallan displaying a deadly weapon
  • Police then shot and killed Magallan after he directed deadly force toward two officers
  • Full story here: 21-year-old killed in Monday morning police shooting

Levelland council tables commodity ordinance

