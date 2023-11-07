Tuesday morning top stories: Voting begins in Texas constitutional amendments election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Election day in Texas

Voters here in Lubbock will be able to decide whether to take on $35 million worth of debt to build a new Medical Examiner’s Office

As well as vote on 14 amendments to the Texas Constitution

Find polling locations and sample ballot here: https://www.votelubbock.org/

Man ‘directed deadly force’ at officers

Police say a domestic disturbance led them to 91st and Akron early Monday morning where they found 21-year-old Noah Magallan displaying a deadly weapon

Police then shot and killed Magallan after he directed deadly force toward two officers

Full story here: 21-year-old killed in Monday morning police shooting

Levelland council tables commodity ordinance

The Levelland city council was called yesterday to set aside its current proposal to help prevent future bug infestations near the Highway 114 rail yard

A representative from Penny Newman says the company is looking forward to helping the city write a new ordinance

Read more here: Beetle infestation prompts City of Levelland to draft ordinance regulating commodities

