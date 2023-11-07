Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Virginia hosts Tarleton State to open season

The Virginia Cavaliers host the Tarleton State Texans in the season opener
Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tarleton State Texans at Virginia Cavaliers

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -15.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Cavaliers host the Tarleton State Texans in the season opener.

Virginia went 25-8 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cavaliers averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 6.8 on fast breaks.

Tarleton State finished 9-10 in WAC play and 2-12 on the road last season. The Texans averaged 12.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.
21-year-old killed in Monday morning police shooting
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Tyson has confirmed that The United Family division was not affected by this recall, as their...
United Supermarkets in Texas & New Mexico not affected by Tyson chicken nugget recall
The Wolfforth Police Department needs your help to learn more about an incident that happened...
Wolfforth police searching for white Chrysler involved in incident Friday night
I expect near-record to record high temperatures the next several afternoons, ahead of a strong...
South Plains Record Warmth

Latest News

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Williams scores 20 as UT Rio Grande Valley downs Southwestern Adventist 110-59
Houston Dynamo
Real Salt Lake forces rubber match with Dynamo after 5-4 shootout victory
Generic Basketball
Johnson’s 20-point night leads BYU in season opener, Cougars top Houston Christian 110-63
SFA logo
Wilson scores 13, Stephen F. Austin beats NAIA-member North American 96-68
Houston Rockets logo
Sengun has 17 points, 12 assists and 8 rebounds to help Rockets beat Kings, 122-97