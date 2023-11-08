Healthwise Expo 2024
5.3M earthquake in Permian Basin

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook much of West Texas early Wednesday morning.
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook much of West Texas early Wednesday morning.(USGS)
By Matt Ernst
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MENTONE, Texas (KCBD) - A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook much of West Texas early Wednesday morning. The USGS reports the quake at 4:27 a.m. was centered about 23 miles west-southwest of Mentone, Texas, at a depth of about 4.5 miles. This is about 165 miles southwest of Lubbock.

The USGS website shows some on the South Plains felt weak shaking.

There were several weaker aftershocks felt close to the initial quake, as shown in the image below from the KCBD First Alert Weather App.

KCBD First Alert Weather App shows earthquakes the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.
KCBD First Alert Weather App shows earthquakes the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.(KCBD)

You can access updated earthquake information in the app by selecting Radar, clicking on the button with three vertical dots at bottom right, then clicking Overlays and selecting Earthquakes. On KCBD.com desktop, go to the Weather section, scroll down to radar, click Layers, scroll down to Overlays then select Earthquakes.

If you felt the quake you can report it here: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/tx2023vxae/dyfi/intensity

There were no initial reports of damage.

