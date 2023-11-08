Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Agrochemical company considering move to Lubbock, local farmer explains the benefits

By Patricia Perry
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A local farmer is pushing for chemicals used in agriculture to be manufactured in Lubbock instead of overseas. One company is hoping to make the move to the Hub City.

Billy Tiller, the CEO of Grower Freedom Alliance said most pesticides and herbicides are made overseas. He said manufacturing them here has many benefits like cutting out the long distribution process.

“You know the biggest issue for me always came down to you have 7,500 miles from China to Lubbock, that’s a long distribution, that’s a long supply chain,” Tiller said.

The company Vulpes was already looking at setting up shop in the United States. The CEO of Vulpes, Rick Shang, said Lubbock has become his first pick. One reason is the possibility to work directly with farmers.

“We’re really able to offer something extremely competitive directly facing customers, and that’s just incredibly attractive,” Shang said.

Shang hopes Vulpes could get the product out to them quicker. Agrochemical companies overseas must predict how much they need to make a year in advance, which he said can be hard since you don’t know how the crops will hold up. Shang said this way they could do it a few months in advance and know exactly what they need, while making it cheaper for the customer.

“We’re able to make it actually competitive and cheaper here locally,” Shang said.

The CEO of Plains Cotton Growers, Kody Bessent, said this extr4a option would be huge for farmers.

“Certainly, we’re very supportive of competition because of options and opportunities for producers as they develop their trades and agronomic practices for their own operations,” Bessent said.

As for the quality, Shang said farmers can also expect that to be better because there are more regulations the company must follow on American soil compared to overseas.

“We will make things both with a higher quality and a lower impact to the environment,” Shang said.

With the help from Tiller, Shang is thinking Lubbock is the best place for Vulpes. He would set up in the Reese Technology Center. Shang said he signed a letter of intent and is waiting for the pieces to fall together.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting overnight where a suspect was killed.
21-year-old killed in Monday morning police shooting
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended...
2 arrested after police chase ends near Slaton Highway
Tyson has confirmed that The United Family division was not affected by this recall, as their...
United Supermarkets in Texas & New Mexico not affected by Tyson chicken nugget recall
The Wolfforth Police Department needs your help to learn more about an incident that happened...
Wolfforth police searching for white Chrysler involved in incident Friday night

Latest News

Agrochemical company considering move to Lubbock, local farmer explains the benefits
Lubbock County Proposition A: Medical Examiner's Office
KCBD News at 6 - Election Day Turnout
Downtown Lubbock
Lubbock remains a young community in median age population: LEDA shares update on city’s economy