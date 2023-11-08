Cold front tonight bringing a cold, rainy Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday the anticipated cold front began to make its way into our viewing area.

Current front forecast with temperatures (KCBD)

Wednesday afternoon will briefly warm as the front pushes warm air out of the area. Behind the cold front will be cold temperatures in the 40s, with cloudy conditions. Northeast winds will be breezy around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday will be cold and muggy with showers throughout most of the day. High temperatures will remain in the 40s throughout the day, with cloudy conditions. Northeast winds will also continue to be breezy around 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday planner (KCBD)

Widespread rain is expected to continue into Thursday evening. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s, with mostly cloudy conditions. Northeast winds will calm down around 5 to 10 mph.

Raincast Thrusday night (KCBD)

Friday morning may have a few lingering showers but for the most part, it will be cool and dry with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will warm into the 60s on Saturday, which is also Veterans Day! It will be dry on Saturday and Sunday in the 60s. Monday will be just a bit cooler in the upper 50s with rain chances in the daytime. Tuesday and Wednesday should be dry and warmer with temperatures in the 60s.

7 Day forecast (KCBD)

