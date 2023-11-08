Development of Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office in the works

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County saw the biggest voter turnout for a special election in almost 20 years on Tuesday.

Of the voters registered in the county, 15 percent cast a ballot in person this year. The total amount of ballots cast was 28,522, thousands more than any constitutional amendment election since 2007 in Lubbock County. A majority of these voters approved Proposition A for the development of the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“I met with the architects, and designers, and constructors, given them all the green light,” Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said.

58 percent of Lubbock County voters have approved the use of $35,485,000 in general obligation bonds to build the medical examiners office. That money will be combined with the $10 million Lubbock County already has in ARPA funds.

“Because of the money that we’re going to put in from the county to go along with this bond money, we will be able to begin construction almost immediately,” Parrish said.

Plans are already in motion. The county is planning to break ground on the project as soon as January, and already has an estimated completion date.

“Looking at probably 24 months of construction, so were looking at opening about the spring of 2026,″ Parrish said.

Parrish stated the county is already in search of a forensic pathologist, a service that has been contracted with Tarrant County for the past few years.

“What I do want to do is make sure we have our forensic pathologist on staff, ready to go and then start to go on his advice and counsel,” Parrish said.

There are still no plans to include a toxicology lab on site.

“There’s only a handful of labs that do that, doing that in-house will be very cost prohibited,” Parrish said.

After more than two years of planning, Parrish said the county is excited to move forward on this project.

“We want to just thank Lubbock County for stepping up and standing up beside us,” Parrish said.

