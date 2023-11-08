KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dasani

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dasani, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

Dasani loves playing fetch, getting petted and treats. He is also smart and knows basic commands, like sit. Dasani is up-to-date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

